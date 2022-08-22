GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 2,108 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.27% of CyberOptics worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 499,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 382,451 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CyberOptics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBE opened at $53.47 on Monday. CyberOptics Co. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $395.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.61.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBE. StockNews.com cut CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

