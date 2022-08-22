Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,133 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 139.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $193.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.59. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

