GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,874 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of First Commonwealth Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,949,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,366,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,370,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 70,052 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,205,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 529,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 76,680 shares during the period. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.01.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

