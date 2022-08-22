Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3,714.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after buying an additional 430,546 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $956,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $35.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17.

