PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 19.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PENN Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

See Also

