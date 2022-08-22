California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRC. StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

NYSE:CRC opened at $48.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88. California Resources has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $5,360,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in California Resources by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in California Resources by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 624,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 532,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

