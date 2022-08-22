Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stake Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 952.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,787 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,820,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,975,000 after purchasing an additional 745,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,202,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,400,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,756,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,065,000 after purchasing an additional 568,855 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.69.

APO opened at $58.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

