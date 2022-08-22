Analyzing Cue Health (HLTH) & The Competition

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cue Health to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cue Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cue Health Competitors 164 1020 1669 52 2.55

Cue Health presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 131.73%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 13.96%. Given Cue Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cue Health is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health -6.24% 5.50% 3.99% Cue Health Competitors -290.29% 1.04% -14.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cue Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cue Health and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $618.11 million $86.42 million -12.47 Cue Health Competitors $1.16 billion $344.59 million -134.85

Cue Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cue Health. Cue Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Cue Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cue Health Company Profile

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

