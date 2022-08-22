Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 184,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

