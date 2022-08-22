Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUBCY shares. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Subsea 7 from 113.00 to 112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 104.00 to 105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Subsea 7 Price Performance

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $8.99 on Monday. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

