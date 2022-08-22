Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,081,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $191.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $211.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.15 and its 200-day moving average is $184.30.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

