Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,058.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,966,000 after buying an additional 576,266 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after buying an additional 344,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,482,000 after buying an additional 4,151,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RIO opened at $58.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.14. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $84.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

