ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,878.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $177.53 on Monday. ExlService has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $179.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

