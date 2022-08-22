Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,869 shares of company stock worth $660,548. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

