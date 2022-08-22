Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 167.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Virtu Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 18,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $24.92 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,785.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIRT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.