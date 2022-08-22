Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts have commented on LCTX shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.56. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 125,750 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

