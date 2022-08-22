Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Several analysts have commented on LCTX shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance
Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.56. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.80.
Institutional Trading of Lineage Cell Therapeutics
About Lineage Cell Therapeutics
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.