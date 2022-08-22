Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NPI opened at C$45.18 on Monday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$34.95 and a twelve month high of C$47.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

