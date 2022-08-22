GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 184,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 326.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 25.8% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 122,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 25,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA opened at $96.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.34 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

