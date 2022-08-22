Rathbones Group PLC Invests $216,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $53.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.