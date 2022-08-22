Rathbones Group PLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

SLF stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.539 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

