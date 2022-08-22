GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,646,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 499.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 152,149 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STOK opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.58. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $33.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

