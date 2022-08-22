Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $534,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 327,775 shares of company stock worth $5,869,061. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

ARCC opened at $20.15 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

