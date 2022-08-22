Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 156 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

PNQI stock opened at $136.86 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $115.93 and a one year high of $260.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.36.

