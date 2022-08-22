Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 680 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,906,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,253,000 after buying an additional 149,643 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $87.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $452.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

