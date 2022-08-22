Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE MO opened at $45.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

