Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,802 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 631,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 434,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 95,739 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 294,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 223,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 144,312 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

