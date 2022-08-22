FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

FSK stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 128.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,097.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,538 shares of company stock valued at $178,365. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.