Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.32.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $130.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.01 and a 200 day moving average of $131.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $3.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

