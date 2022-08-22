Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $492,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.15% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 344,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 49,726 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 341,897 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXO opened at $29.79 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

