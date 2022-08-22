Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 115.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $66,124,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $33,873,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 707,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after acquiring an additional 368,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after acquiring an additional 303,139 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,477,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,517,000 after acquiring an additional 228,042 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Shares of BIPC opened at $48.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.