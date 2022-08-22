Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,070,000 after buying an additional 68,897 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,954,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Compass Point cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.60.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $102.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 137.80%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

