Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $596,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 75,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 220,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $170.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.92 and a 200 day moving average of $174.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

