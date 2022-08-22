Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 595 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $211.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.97 and a 200 day moving average of $207.98. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $266.44.

