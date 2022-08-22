Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 166 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,972,000 after acquiring an additional 430,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after acquiring an additional 813,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,612,000 after acquiring an additional 369,394 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $114.76 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Airbnb to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.41.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $308,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 256,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,653,880.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 832,380 shares of company stock valued at $89,388,535. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

