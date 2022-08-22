Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

