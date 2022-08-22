The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $80.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

