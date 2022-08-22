Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.58 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57.

