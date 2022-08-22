200 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $130.70 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.75.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

