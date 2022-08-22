Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 236 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $197.98 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.75 and a 200-day moving average of $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,881. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.