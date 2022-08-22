1,196 Shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,309,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,253,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Univar Solutions

In related news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,414 shares of company stock valued at $920,527 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Univar Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.