Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 127.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Leidos by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 69,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Leidos by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,625,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leidos Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

NYSE LDOS opened at $102.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.72. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

