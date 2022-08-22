Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 442.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 914,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 180.3% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.5 %

DRI opened at $129.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.