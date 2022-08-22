Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 15,020.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.51, for a total value of 15,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,199,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.35, for a total value of 14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 14,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.83, for a total value of 13,660.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.37, for a total value of 12,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.56, for a total value of 11,120.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.22, for a total value of 10,440.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.96, for a total value of 9,920.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.11, for a total value of 10,220.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.29, for a total value of 10,580.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.02, for a total value of 10,040.00.

Backblaze Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at 7.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $231 million and a P/E ratio of -5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of 4.81 and a 12-month high of 36.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is 8.29.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $3,374,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $17,339,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $1,421,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Backblaze has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

