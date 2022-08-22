89,900 Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Alteryx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 54.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alteryx by 798.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Alteryx to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Alteryx Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $62.45 on Monday. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Articles

