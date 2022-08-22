Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 629.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 59.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $238.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.03 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.22%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

