Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 770 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $304,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $39.98 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98.

