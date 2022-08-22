Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases $17,280.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $17,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,903.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $34.35 on Monday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

