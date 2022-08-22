Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 745 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $64.73 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.76.

