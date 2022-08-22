Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP Sells $19,527.15 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) EVP James J. Gartner sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $19,527.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $66,930.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $797.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $55.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTBI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

