SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Director David Pfeffer Acquires 20,000 Shares

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) Director David Pfeffer acquired 20,000 shares of SeqLL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQL opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. SeqLL Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

