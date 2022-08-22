SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Director David Pfeffer Acquires 20,000 Shares

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) Director David Pfeffer acquired 20,000 shares of SeqLL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SeqLL Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SQL opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. SeqLL Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About SeqLL
